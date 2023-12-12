Morgan Stanley Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

