RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $10.68 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.43.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

