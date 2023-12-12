Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Verint Systems stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 67.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

