DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 112.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

