Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 85.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

