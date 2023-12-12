Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $15.02 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

