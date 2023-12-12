Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CVE:FL opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

