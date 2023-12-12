Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lee Enterprises
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Stock Average Calculator
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.