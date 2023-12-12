Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 38.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 11.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 22.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

