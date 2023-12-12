Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.43.

NYSE PSX opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

