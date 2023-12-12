Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.