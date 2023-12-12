Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $315.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.43. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 358,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,336,000 after buying an additional 50,279 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 950.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hubbell by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.