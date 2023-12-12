Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XENE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.