Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

