Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $5.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Torrid to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $500.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Torrid news, insider Mark Mizicko acquired 225,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,321,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,242.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 62.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.