RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $256.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.75.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.69.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

