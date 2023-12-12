Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,957,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

