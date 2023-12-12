Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.15 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

