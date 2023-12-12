Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LUNA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.32. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 1,634,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Further Reading

