StockNews.com Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

