Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.87 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

