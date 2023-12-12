Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
