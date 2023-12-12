StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANW

S&W Seed Stock Down 9.1 %

SANW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.