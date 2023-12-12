TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

