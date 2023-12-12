TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.