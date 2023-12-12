Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY opened at $38.23 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

