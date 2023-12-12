Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after buying an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ambev by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,733,000 after buying an additional 1,990,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

