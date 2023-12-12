Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.96.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

