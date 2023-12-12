Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.47.

Shares of LB opened at C$25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

