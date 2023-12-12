Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Set at C$13.25 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.6 %
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2737149 earnings per share for the current year.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
