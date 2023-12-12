Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.30.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1127451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

