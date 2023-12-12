Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

