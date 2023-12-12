Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.66.

Shares of KOF opened at $89.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

