Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

