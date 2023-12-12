Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

