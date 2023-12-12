International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

