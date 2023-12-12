Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

