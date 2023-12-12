RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

