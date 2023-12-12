Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

