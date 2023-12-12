ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,816,427. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.