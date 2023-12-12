Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $452,510.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
