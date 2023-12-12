CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $262.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

