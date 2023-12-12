Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE SNMP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $297.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
