StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

