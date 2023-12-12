StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
