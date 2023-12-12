Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

