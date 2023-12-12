StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

