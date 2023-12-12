Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Azitra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18.

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

About Azitra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTR. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azitra during the third quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azitra during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azitra by 20.7% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.