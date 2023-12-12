Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Azitra Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra
About Azitra
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.