CAVA Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAVA) Lock-Up Period To End on December 12th

CAVA Group’s (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 12th. CAVA Group had issued 14,444,444 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $317,777,768 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of CAVA Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CAVA opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 251.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $4,594,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

