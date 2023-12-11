Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.80. 690,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.76. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

