Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $38.84 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $11.72 on Monday, reaching $321.03. 12,074,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

