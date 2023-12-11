BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 64,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 650,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 130,579 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $133.40 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

