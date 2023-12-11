JT Stratford LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded down $9.06 on Monday, hitting $323.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568,314. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $831.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

